In Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will be looking for a win against Los Angeles Lakers.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup in this article.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Warriors have a +148 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.8 points per game. They're putting up 118.9 points per game to rank second in the league and are allowing 117.1 per outing to rank 21st in the NBA.

The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) and conceding 116.6 (20th in NBA).

These two teams rack up a combined 236.1 points per game, 9.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams surrender a combined 233.7 points per game, 6.7 more points than this contest's over/under.

Golden State has compiled a 38-42-2 ATS record so far this year.

Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.

Warriors Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Stephen Curry 30.5 -120 29.4 Klay Thompson 23.5 -110 21.9 Andrew Wiggins 17.5 -110 17.1 Jordan Poole 14.5 -115 20.4 Draymond Green 8.5 -125 8.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.