Bubba Thompson Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Bubba Thompson, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Bubba Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson has four doubles, a triple and a walk while batting .205.
- This season, Thompson has totaled at least one hit in six of 19 games (31.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 19 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Thompson has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (31.6%), including one multi-run game.
Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.92 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, April 29, the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In five games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 5.74 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .290 to opposing hitters.
