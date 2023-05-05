The Texas Rangers and Bubba Thompson, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bubba Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson has four doubles, a triple and a walk while batting .205.
  • This season, Thompson has totaled at least one hit in six of 19 games (31.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 19 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Thompson has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 3.92 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, April 29, the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In five games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 5.74 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .290 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.