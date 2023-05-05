Leody Taveras -- hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on May 5 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras is batting .246 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • Taveras has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (23.5%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
  • Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday, April 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.74, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .290 batting average against him.
