Marcus Semien, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, May 5 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .822, fueled by an OBP of .360 and a team-best slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Semien has gotten a hit in 21 of 30 games this season (70.0%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (36.7%).

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has an RBI in 14 of 30 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 60.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (23.3%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 12 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (75.0%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (66.7%)

