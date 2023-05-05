Nate Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on May 5 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Tyler Anderson

BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 10 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .256.

Lowe has had a hit in 24 of 30 games this season (80.0%), including multiple hits five times (16.7%).

He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 30), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 43.3% of his games this year (13 of 30), he has scored, and in six of those games (20.0%) he has scored more than once.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 12 14 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

