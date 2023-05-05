The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .253 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Grossman enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .389 with one homer.

Grossman has gotten a hit in 16 of 24 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (12.5%).

In 12.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.2% of his games this year, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 of 24 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 8 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings