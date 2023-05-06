Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, May 6 at 9:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .243 with four doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.
  • Garcia has gotten a hit in 17 of 30 games this year (56.7%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (23.3%).
  • Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (20.0%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 53.3% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 16 games this year (53.3%), including four multi-run games (13.3%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 12
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 3.85 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Detmers (0-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.85 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.85, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
