Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, May 6 at 9:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .243 with four doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 17 of 30 games this year (56.7%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (23.3%).
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (20.0%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 53.3% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (53.3%), including four multi-run games (13.3%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.85 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Detmers (0-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.85 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.85, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
