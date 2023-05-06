Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .568 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on May 6 at 9:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .307 with four doubles, three home runs and a walk.

In 62.5% of his games this season (15 of 24), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.

In 12.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Duran has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (20.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven of 24 games (29.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 8 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings