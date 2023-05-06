The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks will match up in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Heat average 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in the NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 116 points per game, 11th in league, and allowing 113.1 per contest, 12th in NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential.

These teams score a combined 225.5 points per game, 16.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up 222.9 points per game combined, 13.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.

New York has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 27.5 -115 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 +100 20.4 Gabe Vincent 13.5 -115 9.4 Kyle Lowry 10.5 -115 11.2 Caleb Martin 9.5 -105 9.6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.