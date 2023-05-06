Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Josh Jung -- with a slugging percentage of .694 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on May 6 at 9:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Angels Player Props
|Rangers vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rangers vs Angels
|Rangers vs Angels Odds
|Rangers vs Angels Prediction
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .265 with five doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 114th and he is 35th in slugging.
- In 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%) Jung has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (31.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.7% of his games this year, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this year (10 of 29), with more than one RBI seven times (24.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 44.8% of his games this season (13 of 29), he has scored, and in six of those games (20.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Angels are sending Detmers (0-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.85, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.