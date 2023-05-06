Marcus Semien -- 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on May 6 at 9:07 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .472.
  • He ranks 43rd in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Semien has gotten a hit in 22 of 31 games this season (71.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (38.7%).
  • He has homered in five games this year (16.1%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 15 games this year (48.4%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (19.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 19 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 13
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (46.2%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (76.9%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (69.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.85, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
