Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars are playing the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Robertson in the Stars-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Jason Robertson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -233)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

  • In 82 games this season, Robertson has averaged 18:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +37.
  • Robertson has a goal in 36 games this season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals nine times.
  • In 60 of 82 games this year, Robertson has recorded a point, and 34 of those games included multiple points.
  • In 42 of 82 games this year, Robertson has registered an assist, and in 16 of those matches recorded two or more.
  • The implied probability that Robertson goes over his points over/under is 70%, based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.

Robertson Stats vs. the Kraken

  • On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle
82 Games 8
109 Points 7
46 Goals 2
63 Assists 5

