Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After hitting .314 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Jose Suarez) at 4:07 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Angels Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Angels
|Rangers vs Angels Odds
|Rangers vs Angels Prediction
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while batting .262.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 52.6% of his 19 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.1% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (21.1%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 19 games (52.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Angels will send Suarez (1-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander went five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.89, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .337 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.