Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers square off on Sunday, May 7, starting at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers lead the series 2-0. The Maple Leafs are the favorite (-130) in this matchup against the Panthers (+110).

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-130) Panthers (+110) -

Maple Leafs Betting Insights

The Maple Leafs have been favored on the moneyline 71 times this season, and have finished 41-30 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Toronto has a 37-26 record (winning 58.7% of its games).

The Maple Leafs have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this matchup.

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 13, or 52.0%, of the 25 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Florida has gone 10-11, a 47.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 47.6% chance to win.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 288 (6th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Maple Leafs Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Toronto went over once.

In their past 10 games, the Maple Leafs are scoring 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Maple Leafs' 278 goals this season make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

The Maple Leafs are ranked seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 220 total goals (2.7 per game).

With a +58 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the NHL.

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has hit the over on but one occasion over its last 10 games.

Over their past 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.2 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.

They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

