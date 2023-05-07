Nate Lowe and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels and Jose Suarez on May 7 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 10 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .262.
  • Lowe is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Lowe has had a hit in 26 of 32 games this season (81.3%), including multiple hits six times (18.8%).
  • In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.5%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 53.1% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year (14 of 32), with two or more runs six times (18.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
14 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (85.7%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 31 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Suarez makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 7.89 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .337 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.