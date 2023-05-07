Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

The Rangers are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Angels (-120). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -120 +100 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-2.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Rangers and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 contests.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those contests.

Texas has a record of 5-4 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 20 of its 32 games with a total.

The Rangers have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-6 7-7 7-4 12-9 14-9 5-4

