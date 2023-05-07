The Seattle Kraken take their home ice at Climate Pledge Arena against the Dallas Stars for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied at 1-1.

You can catch the action on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS as the Stars square off against the Kraken.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Stars have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 35 goals during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Kraken are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 26 goals over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players