Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken meeting at 9:30 PM on Sunday, May 7 ET, airing on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 1-1.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Kraken's matchup with the Stars can be watched on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players