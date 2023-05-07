The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, May 7, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is knotted up 1-1.

The Stars matchup with the Kraken can be seen on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to catch the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Kraken have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 26 goals over that time.

Kraken Key Players