Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7 will see the Dallas Stars visiting the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are tied 1-1 in the series. The Stars are favored (-145) in this matchup against the Kraken (+120).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle and its opponent have combined to score over 5.5 goals in 53 of 91 games this season.

The Stars have won 75.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (18-6).

The Kraken have been an underdog in 21 games this season, with eight upset wins (38.1%).

When playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Dallas has put together a 15-4 record (winning 78.9% of its games).

Seattle has won eight of its 14 games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-200) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (-110) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (+100)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.7 3.5 2.2

