On Sunday, Travis Jankowski (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Suarez. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .303 with five doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Jankowski has picked up a hit in 13 of 24 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In 24 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In seven games this year (29.2%), Jankowski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

