Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adolis Garcia -- 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two walks) against the Angels.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .260 with five doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks.
- He ranks 84th in batting average, 97th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 32 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 21.9% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 56.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (56.3%), including six multi-run games (18.8%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (57.1%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (57.1%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).
- The Mariners allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
- Gilbert (1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
