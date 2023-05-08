Adolis Garcia -- 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two walks) against the Angels.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .260 with five doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks.
  • He ranks 84th in batting average, 97th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Garcia has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 32 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 21.9% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Garcia has picked up an RBI in 56.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 18 games this season (56.3%), including six multi-run games (18.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (57.1%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).
  • The Mariners allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Gilbert (1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.