The Miami Heat and New York Knicks are doing battle in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Heat average 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in the NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game, with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) and allow 113.1 per contest (12th in league).

The teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 222.9 points per game combined, 14.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

New York has won 45 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 28.5 -110 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 +100 20.4 Gabe Vincent 12.5 -115 9.4 Max Strus 11.5 -105 11.5 Kyle Lowry 10.5 -125 11.2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.