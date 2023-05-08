Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Leody Taveras and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners and Logan Gilbert on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 4-for-5 with a double) against the Angels.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .300 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Taveras will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .526 with one homer during his last outings.
- Taveras has recorded a hit in 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), including five multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Taveras has had an RBI in five games this year (25.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 20 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.52 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 24 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners will send Gilbert (1-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
