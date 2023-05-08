The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Angels.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .262 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Lowe will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 over the course of his last outings.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 27 of 33 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In 12.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 54.5% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 45.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (21.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 14 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (53.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings