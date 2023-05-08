Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Mariners on May 8, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Jarred Kelenic, Marcus Semien and others when the Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Semien Stats
- Semien has recorded 38 hits with nine doubles, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .286/.377/.466 on the season.
- Semien will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, six walks and five RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|May. 7
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Angels
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Angels
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 32 hits with five doubles, nine home runs, 14 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .260/.329/.520 so far this year.
- Garcia has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, five walks and six RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|May. 7
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|7
|1
|at Angels
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Angels
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Logan Gilbert Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Gilbert Stats
- The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Gilbert has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
Gilbert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|6
|2
|at Phillies
|Apr. 26
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|6
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Apr. 18
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|8
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 12
|6.2
|4
|1
|1
|7
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 7
|4.0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|2
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Kelenic Stats
- Kelenic has 10 doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 16 RBI (34 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .298/.357/.570 slash line on the year.
- Kelenic has recorded at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .243 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
France Stats
- Ty France has 33 hits with 10 doubles, a home run, 12 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .262/.352/.365 so far this season.
- France takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double and a walk.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
