The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, will play at 7:30 PM on Wednesday against the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Adebayo had 23 points and 13 rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 109-101 win versus the Knicks.

With prop bets in place for Adebayo, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.4 16.2 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 8.7 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.6 PRA 28.5 32.8 28.5 PR 25.5 29.6 24.9



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Knicks

Adebayo has taken 14.9 shots per game this season and made 8.0 per game, which account for 15.9% and 18.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

The Knicks give up 113.1 points per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Knicks are ranked seventh in the NBA, allowing 42 rebounds per contest.

The Knicks are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.1 assists per game.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 38 23 13 2 0 0 1 5/6/2023 36 17 12 0 0 1 0 5/2/2023 38 15 8 6 0 1 0 4/30/2023 37 16 8 2 0 0 0 3/29/2023 35 9 11 4 0 0 1 3/22/2023 40 15 7 3 0 1 1 3/3/2023 38 18 4 4 0 2 1 2/2/2023 38 32 9 3 0 1 2

