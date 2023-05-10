Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on May 10 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien has an OPS of .834, fueled by an OBP of .377 and a team-best slugging percentage of .457 this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
  • Semien has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this year (25 of 35), with multiple hits 14 times (40.0%).
  • In 14.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Semien has picked up an RBI in 48.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 21 times this season (60.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (82.4%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (47.1%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (70.6%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (64.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.38 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.7 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 2.38 ERA ranks 10th, .912 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th.
