On Wednesday, May 10 at 3:40 PM ET, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (18-18) host Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (21-14) in the series rubber match at T-Mobile Park.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +155 moneyline odds. The matchup's total is listed at 7.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (2-0, 2.38 ERA) vs Dane Dunning - TEX (2-0, 1.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Mariners game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (+155) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.50 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Adolis García get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 24 times and won 13, or 54.2%, of those games.

The Mariners have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (60%) in those contests.

The Rangers have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+230) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+300) Adolis García 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.