Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Mariners on May 10, 2023
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Oddsmakers have set player props for Marcus Semien and others when the Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 40 hits with nine doubles, five home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .286/.377/.457 so far this season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Angels
|May. 7
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Angels
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Angels
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 32 hits with five doubles, nine home runs, 15 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .246/.318/.492 so far this season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 7
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|7
|1
|at Angels
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Angels
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Castillo Stats
- Luis Castillo (2-0) will take the mound for the Mariners, his eighth start of the season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Castillo has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.38 ERA ranks 10th, .912 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th.
Castillo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Astros
|May. 5
|7.0
|5
|4
|4
|5
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 22
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|8
|2
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 16
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 10
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dane Dunning's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.