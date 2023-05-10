The Seattle Mariners (18-18) and Texas Rangers (21-14) play on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (2-0) for the Mariners and Dane Dunning (2-0) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (2-0, 2.38 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (2-0, 1.42 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers will look to Dunning (2-0) to open the game and make his second start this season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering two hits.

In nine games this season, he has compiled a 1.42 ERA and averages 5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .159 against him.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners will send Castillo (2-0) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 30-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 2.38, a 4.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .912.

He has three quality starts in seven chances this season.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

The 30-year-old's 2.38 ERA ranks 10th, .912 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

