Bubba Thompson is back in action for the Texas Rangers against Zach Neal and the Oakland AthleticsMay 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 11 against the Angels) he went 0-for-1.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson has four doubles, a triple and a walk while batting .186.
  • Thompson has gotten a hit in six of 19 games this season (31.6%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 19 games this season.
  • Thompson has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
.179 AVG .200
.179 OBP .250
.286 SLG .400
3 XBH 2
0 HR 0
1 RBI 2
10/0 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 2
Home Away
11 GP 8
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 7.43 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (67 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Neal starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 34-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
