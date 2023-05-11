Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran and his .575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has four doubles, four home runs and a walk while hitting .305.
- In 65.5% of his 29 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (13.8%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (31.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (20.7%).
- In 10 of 29 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.370
|AVG
|.245
|.383
|OBP
|.302
|.609
|SLG
|.347
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|6
|8/1
|K/BB
|17/0
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (7.43).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in the league).
- Neal will start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
- The 34-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
