Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11 showcases the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 3-1. The Hurricanes have -130 moneyline odds against the Devils (+110).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-130) Devils (+110) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 50 of their 75 games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Carolina has gone 44-22 (winning 66.7%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have been made an underdog 25 times this season, and won 15, or 60.0%, of those games.

This season New Jersey has won nine of its 11 games, or 81.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Devils.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Carolina hit the over once.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the NHL with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Hurricanes are ranked second in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey and its opponents didn't combine to go over the total in any of the Devils' last 10 contests.

Over their last 10 games, the Devils and their opponents are scoring 2.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.

The Devils have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Devils' 222 total goals allowed (2.7 per game) are the eighth-fewest in the league.

They have a +67 goal differential, which is third-best in the league.

