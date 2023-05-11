Jason Robertson will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Robertson in the Stars-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jason Robertson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -135)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:50 per game on the ice, is +37.

In Robertson's 82 games played this season he's scored in 36 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Robertson has a point in 60 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 34 times.

In 42 of 82 games this season, Robertson has registered an assist, and in 16 of those matches recorded two or more.

Robertson's implied probability to go over his point total is 37.7% based on the odds.

There is a 57.4% chance of Robertson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 10 109 Points 8 46 Goals 2 63 Assists 6

