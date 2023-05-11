Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien -- hitting .293 with three doubles, a home run, eight walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Zach Neal on the hill, on May 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Mariners.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .853, fueled by an OBP of .377 and a team-best slugging percentage of .476 this season.
- He ranks 35th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 26 of 36 games this year (72.2%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (41.7%).
- He has gone deep in six games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has driven home a run in 18 games this year (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 22.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 61.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 19.4%.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.329
|.329
|OBP
|.420
|.348
|SLG
|.592
|5
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|22
|13/9
|K/BB
|17/12
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (83.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (50.0%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (72.2%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (66.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (7.43).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in the league).
- Neal starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 34-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
