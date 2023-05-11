Max Domi and the Dallas Stars are playing the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Domi? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Max Domi vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

Domi's plus-minus this season, in 17:46 per game on the ice, is -15.

In Domi's 80 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Domi has a point in 39 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points 12 times.

Domi has an assist in 30 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Domi's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Domi has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Domi Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 80 Games 11 56 Points 15 20 Goals 6 36 Assists 9

