The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.368 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

Zach Neal TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 11 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .259.

Lowe is batting .286 during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 83.3% of his games this season (30 of 36), with multiple hits six times (16.7%).

Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (11.1%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (52.8%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (11.1%).

He has scored in 17 games this year (47.2%), including seven multi-run games (19.4%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .263 .359 OBP .313 .463 SLG .382 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 12 RBI 12 16/10 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 18 14 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (88.9%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

