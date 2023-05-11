The Dallas Stars are set for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are tied up 2-2 in the series. The Kraken are underdogs (+160) in this matchup with the Stars (-190).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-190) Kraken (+160) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have gone 42-24 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Dallas has a record of 19-7 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter (73.1% win percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 65.5%.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Stars with DraftKings.

Stars Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests, Dallas has not hit the over.

In their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.1 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars create the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.