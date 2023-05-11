Thursday's playoff slate includes the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Stars have -200 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+170).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-200) Kraken (+170) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 42 of their 66 games when favored on the moneyline this season (63.6%).

Dallas is 18-6 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Stars with DraftKings.

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 games have not gone over once.

In their past 10 games, the Stars are scoring 1.1 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars are ranked third in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.