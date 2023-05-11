Wyatt Johnston will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Johnston available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +255)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:28 per game on the ice, is +6.

In 23 of 82 games this year, Johnston has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 36 of 82 games this year, Johnston has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 82 games this year, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Johnston's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 28.2% chance of Johnston having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 7 41 Points 5 24 Goals 3 17 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.