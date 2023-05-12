The Toronto Maple Leafs take the ice for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, May 12, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers lead 3-1 in the series. The Maple Leafs are favored (-175) against the Panthers (+145).

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida has played 54 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs have won 51.9% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (14-13).

The Panthers have claimed an upset victory in eight, or 66.7%, of the 12 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Toronto is 8-6 (victorious in 57.1% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

Florida has won six of its seven games when it is the underdog by +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Maple Leafs Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Mitchell Marner 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 2.5 (-143) Auston Matthews 0.5 (-125) 1.5 (+125) 4.5 (-120) Michael Bunting 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-154)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+135) 3.5 (+105) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-161) Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+145) -

Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 0-0 4-6-0 6.5 3.1 3.1

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 6.4 3.6 3.1

