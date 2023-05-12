Jonah Heim leads the Texas Rangers (23-14) into a matchup with Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (8-31) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, on Friday at 9:40 PM ET. Heim is at .313, the 10th-best average in the league, and Rooker is ninth at .315.

The probable pitchers are Martin Perez (4-1) for the Rangers and Ken Waldichuk (1-2) for the Athletics.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rangers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (4-1, 3.86 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (1-2, 7.25 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

The Rangers' Perez (4-1) will make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed eight hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 3.86, a 2.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.554.

He has two quality starts in seven chances this season.

Perez has made six starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ken Waldichuk

Waldichuk (1-2 with a 7.25 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.25, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .304 against him.

Waldichuk is trying to collect his second quality start of the season in this game.

Waldichuk will try to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.