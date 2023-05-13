How to Watch the Rangers vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker on Saturday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Athletics Player Props
|Rangers vs Athletics Odds
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank eighth-best in baseball with 49 total home runs.
- Texas is fifth in baseball, slugging .441.
- The Rangers have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.265).
- Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 6.3 runs per game (238 total).
- The Rangers rank fourth in baseball with a .338 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors.
- Texas has a 3.72 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.187).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers are sending Jon Gray (2-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Gray enters this outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gray will look to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/8/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-1
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Logan Gilbert
|5/9/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|George Kirby
|5/10/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Castillo
|5/11/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-0
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Luis Medina
|5/12/2023
|Athletics
|L 9-7
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|JP Sears
|5/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Drew Rucinski
|5/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Charlie Morton
|5/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|-
|5/17/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Spencer Strider
|5/19/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Ryan Feltner
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.