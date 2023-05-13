The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, May 13, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars lead 3-2 in the series. The Kraken are the underdog (+135) in this decisive game against the Stars (-155).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-155) Kraken (+135) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have gone 43-24 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Dallas has a 27-13 record (winning 67.5% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 60.8%.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been an underdog in 54 games this season, and won 24 (44.4%).

Seattle is 16-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Dallas has not gone over.

In the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.8 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars net the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in NHL action, allowing 215 goals to rank third.

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken and their opponents hit the total just once over Seattle's past 10 games.

In the last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Kraken's 252 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

