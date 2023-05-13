Wyatt Johnston will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Johnston's props? Here is some information to help you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Johnston has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 15:28 on the ice per game.

Johnston has netted a goal in a game 23 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Johnston has a point in 36 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Johnston has an assist in 16 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Johnston's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 25% chance of Johnston having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 8 41 Points 6 24 Goals 4 17 Assists 2

