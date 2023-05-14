There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's MLB schedule, including the Tampa Bay Rays playing the New York Yankees.

How to watch all the games in the MLB today is available here.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Cleveland Guardians (18-21) host the Los Angeles Angels (21-19)

The Angels will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.284 AVG, 4 HR, 22 RBI)

José Ramírez (.284 AVG, 4 HR, 22 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.288 AVG, 8 HR, 25 RBI)

LAA Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -110 -109 8

The Washington Nationals (16-22) face the New York Mets (19-20)

The Mets hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Sunday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.258 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

Luis Garcia (.258 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.234 AVG, 13 HR, 31 RBI)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Baltimore Orioles (26-13) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-19)

The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.261 AVG, 5 HR, 31 RBI)

Cedric Mullins (.261 AVG, 5 HR, 31 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.295 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

BAL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -131 +111 8

The New York Yankees (23-18) play the Tampa Bay Rays (30-11)

The Rays will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.246 AVG, 6 HR, 19 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.246 AVG, 6 HR, 19 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.317 AVG, 10 HR, 24 RBI)

TB Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -122 +103 9

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Toronto Blue Jays (23-16) take on the Atlanta Braves (25-14)

The Braves will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.325 AVG, 8 HR, 26 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.325 AVG, 8 HR, 26 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.342 AVG, 7 HR, 22 RBI)

TOR Moneyline ATL Moneyline Total -110 -109 9.5

The Detroit Tigers (17-21) play host to the Seattle Mariners (20-19)

The Mariners will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.256 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

Javier Báez (.256 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI) SEA Key Player: Ty France (.276 AVG, 2 HR, 19 RBI)

SEA Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -180 +152 8.5

The Miami Marlins (19-21) play the Cincinnati Reds (18-21)

The Reds will hit the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.379 AVG, 1 HR, 14 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.379 AVG, 1 HR, 14 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.301 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

MIA Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -164 +140 8.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (22-17) play the Kansas City Royals (12-29)

The Royals will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.255 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.255 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.276 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)

MIL Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -165 +142 9.5

The Chicago White Sox (14-27) take on the Houston Astros (20-19)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.268 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)

Luis Robert (.268 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI) HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.281 AVG, 9 HR, 35 RBI)

HOU Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -135 +114 8

The Minnesota Twins (22-18) take on the Chicago Cubs (19-20)

The Cubs hope to get a road victory at Target Field versus the Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.215 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI)

Byron Buxton (.215 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.270 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -113 -106 7.5

The Colorado Rockies (16-24) host the Philadelphia Phillies (20-19)

The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 3 HR, 14 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 3 HR, 14 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.325 AVG, 5 HR, 25 RBI)

PHI Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -164 +141 11

The Oakland Athletics (9-32) take on the Texas Rangers (24-15)

The Rangers will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.316 AVG, 11 HR, 29 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.316 AVG, 11 HR, 29 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.288 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI)

TEX Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -148 +126 9

The Arizona Diamondbacks (22-18) host the San Francisco Giants (17-22)

The Giants will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.266 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

Christian Walker (.266 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI) SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.309 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)

SF Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -143 +121 9

The Los Angeles Dodgers (25-15) face the San Diego Padres (19-21)

The Padres hope to get a road victory at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.310 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.310 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.262 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

LAD Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -178 +152 9

The Washington Nationals (16-22) play host to the New York Mets (19-20)

The Mets hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Sunday at 4:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.258 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

Luis Garcia (.258 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.234 AVG, 13 HR, 31 RBI)

NYM Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -204 +171 9

The Boston Red Sox (22-18) play the St. Louis Cardinals (15-25)

The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.299 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)

Alex Verdugo (.299 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.310 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

STL Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -118 -102 10.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.