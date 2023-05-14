Sunday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (24-15) against the Oakland Athletics (9-32) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 8-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:07 PM on May 14.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (2-3) for the Rangers and Drew Rucinski (0-3) for the Athletics.

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 8, Athletics 6.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 20 times and won 12, or 60%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 9-3, a 75% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored 243 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers' 3.63 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.

