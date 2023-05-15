The Atlanta Braves (25-15) and the Texas Rangers (25-15) will match up on Monday, May 15 at Globe Life Field, with Charlie Morton getting the nod for the Braves and Cody Bradford taking the hill for the Rangers. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Braves are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rangers (+115). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Rangers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (4-3, 3.32 ERA) vs Bradford - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Rangers and Braves game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (+115), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rangers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Adolis García hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 33 times and won 21, or 63.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Braves have gone 18-6 (75%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 4-3 record over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (62.5%) in those games.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win five times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.