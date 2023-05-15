Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15 will see the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The teams are knotted up 3-3 in the series. The Kraken are the underdog (+160) in this decisive matchup against the Stars (-190).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-190)
|Kraken (+160)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have gone 43-25 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Dallas is 20-7 (winning 74.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 65.5% chance to win.
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have won 25 of the 55 games, or 45.5%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Seattle has won nine of its 14 games, or 64.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +160 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.
- During their past 10 games, the Stars have scored one more goal per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars net the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in NHL play, giving up 215 goals to rank third.
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken are currently on a 10-game stretch of failing to go over the total.
- The Kraken and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.6 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kraken have given up 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.
